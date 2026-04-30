Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E18: "Under New Management" Preview: An Uncertain Future

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, S05E18: "Under New Management."

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 Episode 18, "Under New Management," puts Sam and Jay under pressure as Woodstone’s future grows uncertain.

The updated Ghosts preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peeks, and key details for tonight’s CBS episode.

A long-absent ghost returns in Ghosts S05E18, stirring old emotions and complicating relationships at Woodstone.

Ghosts Season 5 finale previews tease escalating threats, major choices, and a fight to protect Woodstone’s future.

As we inch closer to the season finale of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, things are looking a bit concerning the future of Woodstone – as you're about to see in our updated preview for S05E18: "Under New Management." Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, make sure to check out what else we know about what's to come…

Ghosts Season 5 Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 18: "Under New Management" – When new pressures threaten Sam and Jay's control over Woodstone, they're forced to navigate unexpected challenges to protect its future. Meanwhile, a long-absent ghost returns, reopening emotional connections that complicate new relationships. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor, and Punam Patel returns as Bela, Jay's Sister. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 19: "Gate-gate" – When an emotion‑driven decision puts Woodstone at risk, Sam and Jay step up to defend what they've built. Meanwhile, Isaac struggles to adjust to new surroundings, only to realize that some connections are too important to leave behind. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Jaime Eliezer Karas.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 20: "Polar Opposites" – When a Hollywood producer comes to scout Woodstone as a filming location, Sam is prompted to take a creative leap that draws unexpected support from the ghosts. Meanwhile, changing roles among the ghosts spark a heartfelt effort to honor someone special. Rose Abdoo guest stars as Paula, a TV producer. Written by Emily Schmidt & Rupinder Gill and directed by Jaime Eliezer Karas.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 21: "Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Akilah Green & Skander Halim and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 22: "Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Ben Feldman guest-stars as Kyle, with James Austin Johnson as local historical expert Joe and Rose Abdoo as Paula, a TV Producer. Written by Brian Bahe & Greg Worswick and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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