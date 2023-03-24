Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 19 Set for April 13th; Overview, Images Released Here's a look at the overview and preview images for Ghosts S02E19 "Ghost Father of the Bride," hitting CBS screens on April 13th.

So we have an update on how the second season is going to roll out on Joe Port, Joe Wiseman & CBS's Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts. We already know that S02E18 "Alberta's Descendant" will be hitting screens on March 30th but after that? Well, it will be another two weeks off, with April 13th bringing S02E19 "Ghost Father of the Bride." On the plus side? We already have an overview and preview images to pass along (included in our season rundown below). Written by Julia Harter & Liz Alexander and directed by Jay Karas, the episode sees Caroline Aaron returning as Carol, Pete's (Richie Moriarty) wife, with Holly Gauthier-Frankel (Laura, Pete's Daughter) and Alex Boniello (Crash) guest-starring.

Ghosts S02E18 "Alberta's Descendant" & S02E19 "Ghost Father of the Bride"

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 18 "Alberta's Descendant": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is thrilled when a living relative, Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley), visits Woodstone to learn more about her, but things take a turn when she hits it off with Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll), Sam's (Rose McIver) podcast co-host. Also, Nigel (John Hartman) uses his knowledge of Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) secret tryst to try to blackmail Hetty. With the episode written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Trent O'Donnell, here's a look at three sneak peeks at what's to come, followed by a look back at the previously-released preview images:

And, as promised, those preview images for CBS' Ghosts S02E18 "Alberta's Descendant":

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 19 "Ghost Father of the Bride": After learning that Pete's (Richie Moriarty) daughter, Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel), is getting married, Sam (Rose McIver), at Pete's behest, tries to convince her to hold her wedding at Woodstone B&B. Also, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) team up to solve the mystery of what happened to Crash's (Alex Boniello) head. With the episode written by Julia Harter & Liz Alexander and directed by Jay Karas, here's a look at the preview images for the episode:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).