Ghosts Season 2: Everything You Need to Get Ready for Episodes 11 & 12

After sharing some of "The Christmas Spirit" with the series back in December, CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts returns this week with "The Perfect Assistant." And while things look to be going great with the new assistant that Sam and Jay hired to help the B&B, it looks like there are some things that didn't quite make the resume. To give you a better sense of what to expect, we have an overview, a set of preview images, and two sneak previews to pass along. But that's not all, because we also have an overview & preview images for next week's episode, "The Family Business"- take a look:

Ghosts Season 2 Episodes 11 & 12 Previews

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11 "The Perfect Assistant": Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully. Written by Zora Bikangaga and directed by Nick Wong, the episode guest stars Mike Lane (Freddie), Nichole Sakura (Jessica), Christian Jadah (Bjorn), Lindsey Broad (Judy), and Rachelle Glait (Mrs. Greenstein). Here's a look at the preview images and two sneak previews for the show's midseason return:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 "The Family Business": Sam gives relationship advice to her and Jay's assistant, Freddie, ignoring Hetty's warning not to get too close to "the help." Also, Sasappis strikes up a romance with Jessica, the ghost who lives in Freddie's car. Written by John Timothy and directed by Matthew A. Cherry, the episode guest stars Mike Lane (Freddie), Nichole Sakura (Jessica), Toby Berner (Ted), Shaleen Hudda (Olivia), Adam Cawley (Alan), Daniel Rindress-Kay (Thomas Woodstone), and Geoff Rutherford (Denny). Here's a look at the preview images for the episode:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).