Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 2 Images, Overview: Meet Dean Norris, "Sam's Dad"

With Dean Norris guest-starring, here's the image gallery and overview for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts S04E02: "Sam's Dad."

Even though we still have a little less than two weeks to go until the October 17th return of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts for its fourth season, it's never too early to look ahead. In this case, to October 24th and the second episode of the season, "Sam's Dad." As we learned earlier this year, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, The Parenting) is guest-starring as Frank, Samantha's (Rose McIver) father. Kind and well-meaning, Frank arrives at Woodstone for his first visit in years – along with his new girlfriend (uh-oh). Frank and Sam have struggled to stay close since Frank divorced Sam's mom when Sam was 10. On the surface, Frank and Sam are cordial – but deep down, Sam carries some serious resentment towards her dad for being largely MIA for most of her life. After decades of insisting "everything was fine," Sam finds herself confronting these pent-up feelings when a new ghost at Woodstone forces her into an awkward conversation with her dad. Along with an overview of the episode, we also have the image gallery that was released (as you can see from the sneak peek below) – both added to our overall Season 4 rundown.

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 1 "Patience" & Ep. 2 "Sam's Dad" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 1 "Patience": While Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt. Written by Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at the

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 2 "Sam's Dad": When Sam's dad (Dean Norris) comes to Woodstone for a visit, Patience (Mary Holland) puts their father-daughter relationship to the test. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) must deal with the fallout from his breakup with Nigel (John Hartman), and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) handle an awkward situation with Nancy (Betsy Sodaro). Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at the episode images that were released:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn).

Joining Norris this season, Mary Holland's Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental – even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead for a couple of hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by Brandon Scott Jones' Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and drag him back to her lair

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

