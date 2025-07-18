Posted in: TV | Tagged: gilmore girls

Gilmore Girls Heads to Hallmark Channel: Stars Hollow Fans Rejoice

The Hallmark Channel released a teaser earlier today announcing that all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls will begin airing on August 25th.

Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! Stars Hollow is back on television, though not in the form of new episodes. When the original series is as good as this, why reinvent the wheel? Hallmark Channel just announced that the beloved Gilmore Girls series is back in syndication, starting August 25. The commercial above touts "See every episode from the beginning," which might mean it's also going to be on Hallmark's streaming service, Hallmark+? Currently, Netflix still has the streaming rights to the series, with the contract supposedly not up until July 2026. Does this new partnership mean we could see it leaving Netflix next summer and migrating to streaming on Hallmark+? Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life would likely stay behind if Netflix does not keep streaming rights to the full Gilmore Girls series, which, depending on your view of that mini-series sequel, might be a good thing.

The beloved and influential coming-of-age series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, has enjoyed a long life not only in its original airing but also in syndication, with several channels airing it over the years. Since ending on the CW in 2007, it found a new audience on Netflix, in addition to the audience it picked up syndicated on ABC-owned channels like Freeform (when it was still ABC Family).

Ayn Prince, Hallmark Media's VP of Programming & Acquisitions, added, "The success of the Gilmore Girls universe is a testament to the power of storytelling that is centered around love, family, and close-knit community. Hallmark shares the same passion for feel-good, whimsical content and characters, making this show and its ever-growing fandom the perfect addition to our Hallmark Channel viewing experience."

Starting August 25, Hallmark will air all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls in order, starting with the pilot episode. The series will air weekdays from 2 to 6 pm and on weekends from 8 to 10 am (in addition to the occasional marathon, but with episodes still in order). Where Hallmark leads, Gilmore Girls fans will follow.

