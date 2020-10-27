Ginger Snaps: Killing Eve Producers Eye Horror Series Adaptation

Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films is teaming with Copperheart Entertainment for a live-action series take on the Ginger Snaps horror movie franchise. With Anna Ssemuyaba (Guerilla) set to write and John Fawcett (co-creator and director of the original 2000 film, co-creator and executive producer of Orphan Black) executive producing, the potential series tells the story of two sisters, Ginger and Brigette, who are self-imposed outcasts in their hometown. Inseparable and fascinated with the macabre, they make a pact to escape their sleepy suburban home by sixteen or else take their own lives. But on the night of her first period, Ginger is attacked and infected by a werewolf which unleashes a monstrous kind of puberty. Brigette can't understand this new version of her sister who is violent and sexual. As a bloody trail begins to form in Ginger's wake, Brigette must find a way to curb her sister's new cravings or risk losing her forever (Deadline Hollywood exclusive).

Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris will executive produce on behalf of Sid Gentle, alongside Fawcett, Clark Peterson, and Copperheart's Steve Hoban. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales, reuniting it with its Killing Eve partner Sid Gentle. "I have long been a fan of the brilliant original. It's just the kind of twisted, provocative, and wildly entertaining story that we love at Sid Gentle," said Woodward Gentle. "It's been 20 years since the world was introduced to the iconic teen girl werewolf and we can't wait to re-introduce her to already devoted and eager new horror fans alike."

"Could it be more socially relevant in this day and age to launch the television series, Ginger Snaps?", Fawcett said. "For me, this is the ultimate follow-up to 'Orphan Black' and I know those fans will find new love with the iconic Ginger and Brigette Fitzgerald. Anna Ssemuyaba is the perfect writer to help us bring our edgy, girl-power horror story to the small screen. I can't wait for a big bite of this!" For Ssemuyaba, the project is an opportunity to add to the film's long-lasting message and themes: "I have long loved Ginger Snaps and its incisive portrayal of the agony, ecstasy, and unbridled rage that comes with being a teenage girl. I'm honoured to be reimagining it for a new audience."