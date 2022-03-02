Gladiatrix: Netflix, Blood of Zeus Prods Plan Series & Graphic Novel

What do you get when you team Charley & Vlas Parlapanides (Immortals, Blood of Zeus) with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Gordon (Heart of A Lion: The George Foreman Story, George Tillman Jr.) and New York Times bestselling writer & artist John Stanisci (Batman Beyond)? Earlier this morning, we learned that you get Gladiatrix, a new project that's based on Rome's 5th Century gladiator battles set for both a streaming series take as well as a graphic novel. Gordon and Stanisci have written a pilot, a follow-up to their recent teaming to develop Stanisci's creator-owned science fiction comic series LIFEDEATH as a television series. Set in Rome, 78 A.D., Gladiatrix follows Judith, the bastard daughter of a queen raised as a Sicaria assassin, and the last survivor of a massacred people. Shackled and taken to Rome as a slave, she is thrown into the Gladiator arena for sport, but she has come to the city on a mission of vengeance. But before she exacts revenge for her slain people, she will give the Roman crowd a bloodsport the likes of which they have never known…and rise to power like no woman of her time ever had.

Charley Parlapanides says "Dan and John have been masterful storytellers for decades in a wide variety of mediums, be it film, tv, the theater or the panels of a comic book. We are thrilled to be working with them and absolutely love the story they've crafted. And truthfully, we feel the world needs a story like this, a story about heroism and bravery in the face of almost insurmountable odds," said Charley Parlapanides in a statement when the news was first announced. " Vlas Parlapanides added, "Charley and I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Dan and John on Gladiatrix. They have managed to create something truly special, a story based on actual events that is unique and has never been told before. It's rare to find a project that is this epic, dramatic, action-packed, romantic, and inspirational." Gladiatrix is in development as a television series and original graphic novel through Asia Minor Pictures and was introduced today in Stanisci's Origin Story Substack newsletter.

