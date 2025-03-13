Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: golden globes, nikki glaser

Golden Globes Set for January 2026; Nikki Glaser Returning as Host

Earlier today, the Golden Globes and CBS confirmed that Nikki Glaser would be returning to host the ceremony in January 2026.

Considering the calls for her to return as host in 2026 were already ringing out before this year's show had wrapped, we're not surprised but still excited to learn that Golden Globe, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will be back to host the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in January 2026, on CBS and Paramount+.

"Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career," shared Glaser. "I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus' who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past." Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, added, "Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and, most of all, fun."

Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser, Adam Sandler Take on Timothée Chalamet

Here's a look at just a few of the highlight jokes that did make it into Glaser's monologue on Sunday night (and you can check out the entire monologue above):

Ben Affleck: "Tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television. 'Wicked,' 'Queer,' 'Nightbitch'… these are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms; these are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "'The Bear,' 'The Penguin,' 'Baby Reindeer'… these are not just things found in RFK's freezer, these are TV shows nominated tonight."

"Dune 2": "[To Zendaya] You were incredible in 'Dune!' Oh my God! I woke up for all of your scenes!"

P. Diddy: "[Zendaya film] 'Challengers'? That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card!' Following that, Glaser continued, "I'm sorry, I'm upset too. The after-party isn't going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. 'Stanley Tucci freak-off' doesn't have the same ring to it." After we see Stanley Tucci's reaction from the audience, Glaser added, "No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."

Timothée Chalamet/"A Complete Unknown": Along with the great joke tag-team with Adam Sandler, Glaser also dropped a great joke about Bob Dylan being so impressed with Timothée Chalamet's take on him that he finally realized that he's not a great singer. The actress/comedian even took aim at the actor's current facial hair, noting, "You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip."

"Wicked": "We can't talk about movies tonight without talking about 'Wicked.' I did not know much about 'Wicked' going into this year because I had friends in high school," Glaser said at one point. Following up, Glaser would add, "Everyone loved 'Wicked. I loved 'Wicked,' my boyfriend loved 'Wicked,' my boyfriend's boyfriend really loved 'Wicked.'"

