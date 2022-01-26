Good Omens 2 Welcomes 10 to Cast; Cumberbatch, McDormand Not Returning

As production rolls along in Scotland, we're learning who else is set to join Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley in BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Good Omens 2 (the sequel series to Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch). Derek Jacobi (Gladiator) returns as Metatron, with Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Steve Pemberton (Killing Eve) & Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9) in roles "that span heaven, hell, and earth; as well as Niamh Walsh (The English Game). Joining the series for the second season are Dame Siân Phillips (Dune), Tim Downie (Outlander), Pete Firman (The Magicians), Andi Osho (I May Destroy You), and Alex Norton (Pirates of the Caribbean).

They join previously-announced cast members Tennant, Sheen, Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn. And while there is additional casting news still to come, Deadline Hollywood also reports exclusively that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.

"We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the 'Good Omens' family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the 'Good Omens' team for the first time," Gaiman said in a statement released earlier today. "We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they're giving us is a daily treat. I can't wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too." Mackinnon added, "We are happily working our way through filming 'Good Omens 2' in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all. The remarkable Scottish crew are loving making the magic that is 'Good Omens' and we can't wait to share our stories with the world."