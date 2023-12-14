Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, Good Omens 3, neil gaiman, prime video

Good Omens 3 Confirmed: "The Plans for Armageddon are Going Wrong"

Amazon has given the green light to the David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 3 - with Neil Gaiman teasing what's to come.

While it was assumed by many to be happening, in this day & age of streaming uncertainty? Nothing's official until it's official (and even then…) – but for the David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's "Good Omens," it's official. Earlier today, Amazon confirmed that the series will be returning for a third & final season – with production on Good Omens 3 expected to begin soon in Scotland. "I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006," Gaiman shared in a statement released earlier today. "Terry was determined that if we made 'Good Omens' for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley [David Tennant] and Aziraphale [Martin Sheen] working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

GO3: Neil Gaiman Sets Ground Rule Regarding Plot Details

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes officially over & productions getting back underway, Gaiman has already given fans the heads-up that he will be starting work writing the third chapter of Good Omens. Of course, when the fans learn that writing is getting underway, you know what happens next – right? Even with the best intentions, they start offering "notes" in the form of "wish lists" of what they want or don't want to see. So Gaiman thought now would be a good time to remind everyone of how he handled working on the second season – and how that's going to be the same approach this time around. "You remember how I told everyone the plot of Season 2 before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their heads.)" Gaiman wrote in his Tumblr post regarding how things were going to work moving forward. "That's right. I didn't. I spent several years going 'wait and see.' And you waited, and you saw. I'm not going to reveal any of the plot of Season 3, either. So there's really no point in asking me to make things happen or to tell me what you do or you don't want to happen. I'm not going to."

Neil Gaiman Focusing on Writing After The Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

During an interview/profile from The Times, Gaiman made it clear that he's looking forward to getting back to focusing solely on writing after his showrunning responsibilities have wrapped. "I've realised how much I don't like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down. I love people. I love being on set, and I love the casting and the scripting. I don't love HR. I don't love budgets. I don't love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don't love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other," Gaiman shared, offering some honest insight into where he sees his career moving over the next few years. Following the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says he "would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of retiring. Going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!