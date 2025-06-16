Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen Not Sure If or When Finale Will Stream

Good Omens 3 star Michael Sheen seems as much in the dark as the fans when it comes to if (???) or when the finale will finally stream.

When we last checked in on how things were looking regarding the finale of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens, Tennant was sharing how much the cast and the production team appreciated being afforded the opportunity to wrap up their story. Now, Sheen is offering an update on where things stand, and it sounds like the bigger question isn't when the finale will stream and more about if it will ever stream.

Originally intended to be a full season, the decision to shift to a 90-minute final episode came following reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, citing allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, and a source in an October 2024 Variety piece reported that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of the series finale but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

During a profile interview with Sheen conducted by The Times, the issue of the finale was addressed. Sheen noted that the final chapter had been filmed, but that he was as much in the dark as everyone else in terms of when it would hit Prime Video screens – or if it would ever premiere. "But I really don't know what's going to happen with it. We were both relieved we finished the story, but that's within this really difficult, complicated, disturbing context," Sheen shared. "I hope people get to see it, but that, to a large extent, is out of our hands."

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen on How "Richard III" Plays a Small Part

Checking in with hosts Andy Bush and Dave Lawrence's Scarred for Life podcast back in March, Sheen noted that filming on the final episode of Good Omens 3 had wrapped, while also noting how a recent purchase will factor into an upcoming scene. "I went online and went on this auction. I am now the owner of the nose that [Laurence] Olivier wore as Richard III in that film,' Sheen shared, referencing Sir Laurence Olivier's 1955 film Richard III. "That thing that haunted me from being a child, I now have it, and not only that, I have worn it in something. It was a bit in the last part of 'Good Omens' that I've just finished filming, where my character has to be in disguise, and I wear Olivier's nose from 'Richard III.'" As for details? Yeah, that's not gonna happen – but let the speculation begin!

