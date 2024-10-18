Posted in: Books, HBO, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Holly Gibney, stephen king

Stephen King: Holly Gibney "Will Be Back for at Least One More Encore"

Bestselling author Stephen King took to social media to announce that Holly Gibney and friends "will be back for at least one more encore."

We had a whole lot of reasons to love HBO's Cynthia Erivo and Ben Mendelsohn-starring 2020 take on Stephen King's 2018 bestseller The Outsider. The series was a powerhouse of intensity that we didn't see coming – one that found itself not only gaining more critical praise but also earning enough eyeballs to put it above some of the cable giant's other successes. While the series ended with enough resolution for it to be a complete tale in itself, it was Erivo's turn as private investigator Holly Gibney that left us wanting more – and catching up on all of her literary appearances isn't enough. So when King posted on Friday that it looked like "Holly Gibney and her friends Barbara [Robinson] and Jerome [Robinson] will be back for at least one more encore," we were excited on two levels. First, the obvious – we're getting more Gibney. Second, it puts the character back in the public eye – and hopefully, into her own streaming series (with Erivo returning if it was up to us).

First introduced in King's Bill Hodges trilogy of novels (2014's Mr. Mercedes, 2015's Finders Keepers, and 2016's End of Watch), Gibney would go on to appear in 2018's The Outsider. From there, she would be the main character in 2020's "If It Bleeds" novella (from the collection If It Bleeds) and in the 2023 novel Holly. In addition to Erivo, Gibley would also be portrayed on the small screen by Justine Lupe in 2017's Mr. Mercedes. Here's a look at King's post from earlier today confirming Gibney's return – and that friends Barbara and Jerome would be joining her "for at least one more encore":

Looks like Holly Gibney and her friends Barbara and Jerome will be back for at least one more encore. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

HBO's The Outsider starred Mendelsohn, Erivo, Jason Bateman, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, Hettienne Park, Michael Esper, Derek Cecil, and Max Beesley. Here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for the HBO series:

HBO's The Outsider follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable. Meanwhile, an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case…

Price executive produces with Bernstein, Bateman, and Michael Costigan via Aggregate Films, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, and Bender. MRC serves as the studio on the project, produced by Bateman's Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!