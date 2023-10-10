Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Max, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, dodge greenley, pibby, Warner Bros

Pibby Breaks Meta Rules, Yosemite Sam Corrupted in Dodge Greenley Art

In new artwork posted by Dodge Greenley, we see Pibby's early attempts to break the meta rules and a disturbingly- corrupted Yosemite Sam.

With each post that offers looks at what could've been, we get a little more pissed off over Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Discovery dragging its feet when it comes to giving Dodge Greenley's "Pibby" universe its own meta-embracing, animated history-defending series. In Adult Swim's Come and Learn with Pibby!, Pibby finds herself ripped out of her safe preschool world and thrown into unknown lands. If she wants to stop the cartoon apocalypse, then she's going to need to grow up, get caught up, and embrace her inner badass. To do that, Pibby and her friends must face down some of the ghosts from (now) Warner Bros. Discovery's multimedia past & present.

From there, Pibby's battlefield extended to Adult Swim's April Fool's Day 2022 – where we got to witness how the infection/corruption had even gotten to the late-night programming block's best and brightest (more on that below). But series hopes were pretty much dashed earlier this month when Greenley took to Instagram to announce, "I'm sorry to say that Pibby has still not been greenlit, and it doesn't look like it will happen in the near future." Now, Greenley is sharing two more looks at Pibby – one showing an early example of how going meta could work to her advantage and another showing how horrific Yosemite Sam could look infected/corrupted. "This is an early drawing I did exploring how Pibby could break the meta rules of the cartoon worlds. What happens when she grabs the progress bar at the bottom of the screen and distorts time?" reads the caption on Greenley's first post:

In the next post, Greenley writes, "In development for Pibby, we used Yosemite Sam as an example of how cartoon characters might get corrupted and turn into monsters. Here are a few different iterations. I was reading 'Chainsaw Man' at the time, and I was really inspired by the Gun Devil designs":

"I have sad news to share. I'm sorry to say that Pibby has still not been greenlit, and it doesn't look like it will happen in the near future. Making a show is a long, difficult process, and you can never say never, but for now, it looks like Pibby most likely won't become a show. I'm sorry to all the fans. Thank you for all your support," Greenley wrote in an Instagram post last week. "I also want to give a special thank you to some of the amazing people who've helped me and fought along side me. Thank you, Asalle Tanha, Nick Jennings, Chad Quandt, and Lindsay Kerns."

Greenley offered some additional insights on Twitter/X into why the series isn't happening – at least, for now:

a lot of people asking on my Instagram why Pibby didn't receive greenlight,is because of character rights, it costs a lot, especially those from Nickelodeon, another reason is the fnf mods and their fans toxics like iduck and terracotta, sorry for the real fans,2026 maybe… pic.twitter.com/vL4GuAEXvY — Dodge Greenley (@JuniorPatatu) October 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It's been a year and no one has done this????Literally on April 1st of last year, adult swin posted this for 5 seconds and deleted it, I'm surprised because no one saw it pic.twitter.com/I8mB0KMta4 — Dodge Greenley (@JuniorPatatu) October 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Pibby Saved Adult Swim's April Fool's Day 2022

We all know that April Fool's Day is a special day for Cartoon Network's late-night programming block. But did we think Adult Swim was going to send us down a three-hour rabbit hole in 2022? Nope. But for Pibby, it was more than worth it… and just to be clear? What you're about to read was finished just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning, so be kind because we can get a bit loopy. Here's a look back at what appears to be our last official "mission" with Pibby:

Now before we get to what this has to do with Adult Swim celebrating April Fool's Day, it's probably best to start things off with a look back at the short that started a sensation:

Well, it appears Pibby's war to stop the apocalypse has made its way onto tonight's Adult Swim broadcast universe. As you can see below, we have an "infection" happening on Smiling Friends.

We can also confirm that there was an "infection" at the beginning of Rick and Morty S02E04 "Total Rickall" (contrary to what Adult Swim's Master Control is reporting):

We're not seeing this in master control. Who is your cable provider? https://t.co/qPPdOvfzsf — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

UPDATE: Morty suffered from a brief "infection," as you're about to see below:

At 12:30 ET, Adult Swim began a special broadcast on YouTube that appears to be broadcasting the episodes and the "infections" that have been plaguing the channel since midnight. Meanwhile, Smiling Friends S01E08 "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" is also showing signs of "infection." Though reports out of Atlanta have us gravely concerned over who's actually in charge:

UPDATE: "Infections" have made their way to The Eric Andre Show S02E06 (with guests Wink Martindale & Sarah Burns; musical guest Fredro Starr)

And even the promos… along with a cry for help:

UPDATE: Even the Aqua Teen Hunger Force isn't safe, with Aqua TV Show Show S10E01 "Muscles" also showing numerous examples of "infections" (including direct contact with Master Shake)

UPDATE: The "infections" continued into the promo prior to Birdgirl and were found sporadically throughout S01E02 "ShareBear" as well as into more promos:

UPDATE: We have another promo "infection" leading into Joe Pera Talks With You S01E06 "Joe Pera Reads You The Church Announcements" (which also happens to be our favorite episode of a really sweet series, which included a Pibby presence at the end but appeared to be "infection"-free):

And the messages are getting much more disturbing as the "infection" grows:

And then just like that, the "infections" (and Pibby) were gone… but for how long? Okay, we need to get some sleep but since we'll be awake by the time you read this, here's a look at the complete special broadcast followed by a compilation of just the "infections". And while we're hoping this is a sign of better things to come, BCTV officially endorses a Pibby series:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!