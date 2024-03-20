Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: good times, netflix, Norman Lear, preview, seth macfarlane

Good Times: Netflix Previews Animated Series Take on Classic Sitcom

Arriving April 12th, here's a look at series creators Carl Jones & Ranada Shepard & EPs Seth MacFarlane & the late Norman Lear's Good Times.

A little more than three months after learning who would be voicing the animated series, we're getting a look at what Carl Jones (The Boondocks) and Ranada Shepard's (Born Again Virgin) animated reimagining of the classic sitcom Good Times. Executive produced by Seth MacFarlane (American Dad!, The Orville) and the late television icon Norman Lear, the streaming series is described as an edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic that sees a new generation of the Evans family keeping their head above water in a Chicago housing project. Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, The Blackening) voices the role of Junior, Marsai Martin (Little, Black-Ish) voices Grey, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) voices Beverly, Gerald Anthony 'Slink' Johnson (Grand Theft Auto) voices Dalvin, and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blockbuster) voices Reggie. In addition, the cast includes Lear, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Venus DeMilo Thomas, and Jessica Mikayla. You can check out a clip from the series in Netflix's "What to Watch: April 2024" trailer above – and here is a mix of preview images and screencaps to give you a better sense of what to expect ahead of its April 12th premiere:

Running for six seasons on CBS, from 1974-1979, the Mike Evans and Eric Monte-created series was developed and executive produced by Lear. Starting as a spinoff of Lear's sitcom Maude (which was a spinoff of All in the Family), the series was television's first African-American two-parent family sitcom. Focusing on the day-to-day lives of Florida and James Evans and their three children in inner-city Chicago, Good Times starred John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ja'net Dubois, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, Janet Jackson, and more.

Lear's Act III Productions, Curry's Unanimous Media, MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures TV developed the project, with Shepard and Jones serving as executive producers, alongside Lear & Brent Miller from Act III Productions, Curry, Erick Peyton & Jeron Smith via Unanimous, and MacFarlane & Erica Huggins via Fuzzy Door. Sony Pictures Television produces.

