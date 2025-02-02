Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys, lady gaga, trans

Grammys: Lady Gaga Makes It Clear: "Trans People Are Not Invisible"

Lady Gaga sent a clear message of support to the transgender community during tonight's Grammys: "Trans people are not invisible."

Since taking office, Donald Trump has made it his personal mission to make life as nightmarish as possible for the transgender community. That included executive orders only recognizing two unchangeable sexes and transferring transgender women who are in federal custody into men's prisons. In addition, his administration has begun targeting transgender soldiers in the military to have them removed from active service. During her Grammy Award acceptance speech tonight (having won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Bruno Mars for their song "Die With a Smile"), Lady Gaga addressed the climate of fear and hate that's been created, sending a message of support to the trans community.

"It's such an honor to sing for all of you. I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible," Gaga said during her speech, drawing a standing ovation from those in attendance. "Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you." In addition to accepting the award, Lada Gaga and Mars reteamed for a cover of "California Dreamin'" as a tribute to Los Angeles and debuted the new music video for "Abracadabra," from her new album, Mayhem.

The Grammys Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers/Presenters & More

Who's Hosting & Presenting During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? Trevor Noah is set to host, with Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith confirmed as presenters.

Who's Performing During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? So far, we know that Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims have been tapped to perform, with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teaming up to perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.

What About Special Performances During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? There will be a series of special performances that will include the annual "In Memoriam" segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of The City of Los Angeles. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to appear during those performances.

CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards Is About Much More Than Awards: To benefit relief and recovery efforts, a number of pre-Grammy Awards events have been shuttered, with funding earmarked for the events being donated to organizations fronting the relief and recovery efforts. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged more than $3.2 million in emergency aid to music people affected by the wildfires.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!