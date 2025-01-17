Posted in: Disney XD, Disney+, TV | Tagged: Alex Hirsch, Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls: Stanford Responds to Thirst Comments For Worthy Cause

Stanford Pines tackled thirst comments during an LA wildfire relief fundraiser with Gravity Falls' Alex Hirsch, Kristen Schaal & Jason Ritter

Even as firefighters and first responders continue fighting the good fight against the southern California windstorms and wildfires, efforts to raise funds for relief and short-term/long-term recovery are already underway. On Thursday night, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, stars Kristen Schaal (Mabel Pines) and Jason Ritter (Dipper Pines), and more banded together for a "Big Charity Draw-a-Thon" to raise funds for those most in need (with monies raised heading to Wildfire Relief Fund 2025). Live-streaming on Twitch, drawing suggestions from Random Donors and Top Donors was brought to life (with 10 random donors getting a signed copy of Hirsch's The Book of Bill).

Between the drawing, the songs (like Ritter's Dipper singing Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club"), games, and more, there were also big reveals planned depending on how much money was raised – from "3k: We reveal Pyramid Steve's original design" to "50k SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM STANFORD PINES." Well, needless to say, the fans pulled through and then some – blowing past the $50,000 goal line and nearly doubling it (with it now currently standing at $92,658 and still open). Well, Hirsch and the gang kept their word in a very big way, sharing audio of J. K. Simmons' Stanford Pines responding to all those "thirst" comments out there.

Here's a look/listen at what Ford had to say about all of the lust that's out there waiting for him – and a huge thanks to Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast for sharing the clips below. It's a great podcast that you should definitely be checking out (and maybe throw them some support along the way):

HQ VERSION!!@_AlexHirsch hired us to edit the audio of JK Simmons reading Ford thirst comments, enjoy in its proper glory! pic.twitter.com/H2fIp7Yvp4 — Mystery Shack Lookback – A Gravity Falls Podcast (@mysteryshackpod) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what Hirsch, Schaal, and Ritter had to share after the event, thanking everyone for donating and to let them know they appreciate the love and support – and to let them know of the amazing job they did raising funds:

GUYS! Thanks to YOUR generous donations, our stream last night raised $90,000 DOLLARS for @gofundme's Wildfire Releif Fund!! THANK YOU from the bottom of the Pines Family's hearts!

I wonder if we can make it to 100k… 👀 https://t.co/6aWLcoP5Is pic.twitter.com/54ztBXYwnc — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Thank you for everyone who tuned in for the Gravity Falls Charity event last night. It meant the world to us to connect to such a beautiful community. Who knew @JasonRitter could sing that high? We raised $75,000 for victims of this disaster! Thank you! And you have to check out… https://t.co/IMCA3hoFU3 — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

🥹honestly you guys are the best, what an absolutely lovely group of people. https://t.co/1UxtGuBzXs — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) January 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Don't forget about the "Big Rare Cartoon Auction," with art by Hirsch, James Baxter, Rebecca Sugar, Pat McHale, and Joe Pitt that's still open, with funds also going to benefit the LA wildfires recovery.

