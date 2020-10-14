Grease Series Will Now Tell Us More, Tell Us More at Paramount+

Looks like the previously-announced HBO Max series Grease: Rydell High will be telling us more, telling us more at a new streaming home and with a new title (see what can happen over a summer?). ViacomCBS' streaming platform Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the rights to the prequel series, which is now titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent) remains as series creator, writer, and executive producer, with Paramount Television Studios, Picturestart, and Temple Hill producing (with the latter two also producing a Grease prequel movie called Summer Lovin with Paramount Pictures).

Having received a straight-to-series order from WarnerMedia a year before the move between streamers would be finalized, the hour-long musical comedy focuses on how the infamous Pink Ladies (Sandy, Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy in the original movie) began and how the reverence, fear, and, moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever. While the series will consist of new songs, it still remains a question mark if the series will have access to songs from the original film. The estates of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey (the original composers of the 1971 musical) wouldn't sign over rights usage to songs such as "Greased Lightning" and "Summer Nights" when the project was with HBO Max. That said, Paramount TV Studios is apparently still negotiating to use some of the musical's classic songs.

Former WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt originally spearheaded the project, viewing the "Grease" franchise as something HBO Max could build a universe around in much the same was as High School Musical. By the time the dust settled on WarnerMedia's major corporate upheavals over the summer, Greenblatt had exited the company and newly-crowned Chief Content Officer for HBO/HBO Max Casey Bloys made the decision to not move forward on the series.