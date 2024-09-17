Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: Gremlins, the wild batch

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Gets Unleashed This October (Trailer, Poster)

Returning October 3rd, here's the official trailer, poster, and overview for Max and Showwrunner Tze Chun's Gremlins: The Wild Batch.

Earlier this summer – on the 40th anniversary of the original feature film – we learned the second season of Amblin Television, Warner Bros. Animation, and Showwrunner Tze Chun's Gremlins: The Wild Batch (new title) would be hitting Max screens before the end of the year. Now, we have an official trailer, key art poster, and first-look image to pass along – with Part One of the two-part second season arriving on Thursday, October 3rd. You can check out the official trailer above and the official key art, image, and season overview below:

Taking place one year after the events of season one, GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

Simu Liu joins the main voice cast for the second season – alongside returning cast members Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh, and George Takei. The season also features notable guest stars – including John Glover (who starred as eccentric billionaire Daniel Clamp in Gremlins 2: The New Batch), Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu, Jimmy O. Yang, and others.

Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Michael Chang and Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producers. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.

