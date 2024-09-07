Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Nash-Betts on "Very Different" Ryan Murphy Series & More

Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash-Betts on the "very different" series from Ryan Murphy, the Lois/Sister Megan dynamic, Travis Kelce, and more.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie gets unleashed across our screens, we're getting some insights into the series from Nash-Betts. Speaking with EW, Nash-Betts covered a number of topics – including the dynamic between her Det. Lois Tryon and Sister Megan (Diamond) and what it was like working with Kelce – while also teasing that viewers should expect something "very different" from Murphy with this series.

"Grotesquerie" Is Something "Very Different" From Ryan Murphy: "Yeah. I think that Ryan has something for you with this one. This one is different. This is very different. To me, it's not like anything I've seen him do before. If you are a Ryan Murphy fan, you're going to love it. If you're a Niecy Nash-Betts fan, you're going to love it. If you're a Travis Kelce fan, you're going to love it."

Nash-Betts on Det. Tryon & Sister Megan Dynamic: "We are two unlikely people who have been friends, who have never worked together in any capacity. The two most unlikely people have taken on this task to try to find the killer and bring them to justice. It's kind of like that unlikely partner where it's like, 'Listen, I don't need your help.' And there's a certain insight being a nun that she has that helps me unpack and unravel and follow the thread of these murders. Can I tell you what I cannot wait for? I cannot wait for Halloween because I know we're going to be a costume."

Nash-Betts on Travis Kelce (But Not His Role): "I can say this about Travis Kelce: He was a pleasure to work with. He wanted to make sure that he studied hard, that he was well prepared. He took notes, and I think he did a really good job. I really do. I took him under my little wing. I said, 'Now let me try this. Try that. Let's do this. Let's read it at lunchtime.' All of the things that he was amenable to, and he comes across on camera beautifully."

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Stemming from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is set to hit FX screens on September 25th (and available to stream on Hulu). Now, here's a look back at the teaser that caught everyone off-guard:

Written and created by Murphy, Baitz, and Baken and produced by 20th Television, FX's Grotesquerie is produced by 20th Television and directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive-produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

