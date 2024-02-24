Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx networks, Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy, FX Horror Drama Will Be Half Hour: Vance

On the SAG Awards red carpet, Courtney B. Vance offered what he could about FX and Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror drama Grotesquerie.

Just when we thought the co-creator of the "American Horror Story" universe was moving on to non-horror pastures, Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions shoved our lapse of faith back in our faces on Friday. That's when they dropped a teaser for a new horror drama set to hit FX this fall – Grotesquerie. From a casting standpoint, we learned Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – who we hear on the voiceover – Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown) are set to star. Now, thanks to Saturday night's SAG Awards red carpet, we're getting a new detail or two and some personal insight into the project from Vance. While admitting upfront that he was "on lock" when it came to discussing the series, Vance did share that, "I don't who else is in it yet, but I'm excited." Responding to a question from EW & PEOPLE's red carpet reporters that the series is going to be a scary one, Vance added, "It's all of that" – with this new bit of intel: "The only thing I will say is it's a half hour. That's all I'm gonna give ya!" Murphy venturing into half-hour horror drama territory, huh? Could we be getting an anthology with an overarching storyline – like the one laid out in the teaser? Hmmm…

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks on Friday that caught everyone off-guard:

