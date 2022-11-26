Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Mark Hamill Rumor Debunked

When you're Marvel Studios & James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and you hit viewers with a stunner like formally introducing Kevin Bacon into the MCU? Well, you're going to have to expect viewers to start scanning every pixel of the "Special Presentation" to make sure they haven't missed a teaser or an easter egg (there is a difference, people). Like towards the end of the special when Peter, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), calls out Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and the rest of the team for snatching up Bacon and bringing him off-planet. At one point, we see a Ravager sporting a holiday hat and tossing back a bottle of "holiday cheer"… a Ravager who looked suspiciously like pop culture icon Mark Hamill. As you can see from the image below, the "proof" seems to be right there. Or maybe it's not…

Because Mark Hamill's son, Nathan Hamill, took to Twitter to confirm that his father did not portray the character in question. In fact, actor Cynn Smith responds in the thread that the actor people think is Hamill is actually an actor named Troy Beecham. Here's a look at Nathan Hamill's tweet debunking the rumors:

So What's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special All About?

Currently streaming on Disney+, the special finds Peter/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) seriously bummed out by the holidays for some very understandable reasons. For perspective, the special is set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in case that helps. To cheer him up, Drax (David Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) set off to find him the ultimate Christmas gift. But when that "ultimate Christmas gift" happens to be located on Earth and just so happens to be named "Kevin Bacon"? Well… that's when things get complicated. Here's a look back at the official trailer for Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, set to hit Disney+screens beginning on November 25th:

Here's a look back at the mini featurette released last week offering behind-the-scenes insights into how it all came together:

Previously, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film. And after Werewolf by Night, it felt like it would end up under the "Special Presentation" banners (which it is, and it's a concept we're liking more and more). And for those of you thinking of the "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. And then, in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters, as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming. "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also doubled up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film, but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.