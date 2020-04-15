Guillermo Tells All In What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 Recap

Jemaine Clement's What We Do In The Shadows is back to stalking our screen tonight (April 16 on FX on Hulu), as the FX series welcomes back Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) for their second-season run. For our "OG bloodsuckers," this season will be about learning how to adapt to and survive the insanities of mortal life (like Super Bowl parties). For Colin, it's about expanding his horizons and growing as a vampire. Unfortunately, that means going from being boringly powerful to an obnoxious tool (but at least he's sporting great hair). Things aren't that easy on the human side of things, either. Guillermo's trying to multitask in the worst way possible: trying to balance his role as familiar while coming to terms with the fact that he has the genetic disposition to kill every single one of his roomies. So it would make perfect sense to have Guillermo be the one to recap what went on during the first season. Of course, from his "unique" perspective (and also because Laszlo, Nadja, and Nandor all passed).

With our four vampires and faithful familiar pretty much all in the same boat (at least for now), they clearly have a tight, unbreakable bond. Except that's not actually the case, and it's not just vampires treating a familiar poorly because that's to be expected (and always funny). Sadly, what we're talking about is the vampire-on-vampire disrespect you're about to see in the following mash-up video. Aside from the anti-energy vampire prejudice Laszlo, Nadja, and Nandor have against Colin, you'll also see that there's not a whole lot of love flowin' between that threesome. Because no matter how much you think you have in common, sometimes? In the world of What We Do in the Shadows, roommates just suck:

The official season trailer revealed a "familiar" face set to join the cast (at least temporarily) this season, with Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, The Boys) is set to guest star as Nadja and Laszlo's new familiar Topher. For our bloodthirsty lovebirds, co-showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms views Topher as a breath of fresh air: "Nadja and Laszlo haven't had much luck with picking familiars. So when they finally find this young guy Topher, they're so excited. He's the new guy, and to them, seems so much cooler and hipper than Guillermo." Still, Jemaine Clement wants to make it clear that Guillermo will get his time to shine this season: "The vampires and their love for Topher is being rubbed in Guillermo's face, all while he's secretly protecting them from danger. A thankless job, obviously. But as the season progresses, Guillermo finally listens to what is driving him inside and really kicks some ass. I dare anyone to underestimate Guillermo because he's ready!"