Posted in: BBC, HBO, TV | Tagged: Half Man

Half Man: HBO Previews "Baby Reindeer" Creator Gadd's New Series

Set for April 23rd, we've got first-look images and the overview for "Baby Reindeer" creator Richard Gadd's new HBO/BBC series, Half Man.

Article Summary Half Man is the new HBO/BBC series from Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, premiering April 23rd.

The six-part limited series stars Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell, exploring brotherhood and violence.

The story spans 30 years, focusing on the fragile yet intense bonds between two broken men.

Expect a dramatic tale of loyalty, betrayal, and the complexities of male relationships across decades.

Coming off the global success of his Netflix series Baby Reindeer, we're getting a look at what's next from Richard Gadd: HBO and BBC's Half Man, starring Gadd and Jamie Bell. Capturing 30 years in the lives of these broken men, the six-part limited series explores brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships. After all, when things fall apart… It is sometimes the closest relationships that break the hardest. With the series set to hit HBO and HBO Max on April 23rd (and on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and BBC Scotland in the UK and Ireland), here's a look at the official key art poster, official overview, and image gallery for the upcoming series:

Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other's lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall's wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.

Joining Gadd and Bell for the series are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

HBO and BBC's Half Man is created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley are the executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions are Tally Garner and Morven Reid. The series is produced by Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside of BBC and HBO rights. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.

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