Harlem: Tracy Oliver's Amazon Original Drops Official Trailer, Key Art

The official trailer for the first season of the new series Harlem, from Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip, is now live! Also available is the series' official key art, photographed by Adrienne Raquel, along with a special artist poster commissioned by New York artist Jade Purple Brown. The Amazon Original single-camera comedy will premiere Friday, December 3, with all 10 episodes available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem is a new comedy following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm's length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.

The series stars Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, Jerrie Johnson as Tye, and Tyler Lepley as Ian. Additional recurring guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt, Jasmine Guy as Patricia, Andrea Martin as Robin, Robert Ri'chard as Shawn, Juani Feliz as Isabela, Kate Rockwell as Ana, and Sullivan Jones as Jameson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Harlem Season 1 – Official Trailer | December 3 | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nf9gqWex10)

Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite's Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts' Dave Becky (True Story) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directed the first two episodes.