Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, harley quinn

Harley Quinn Recaps What Led to Season 5 Move to Metropolis (VIDEO)

With Max's Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn Season 5 debuting on Jan. 16th, Harley recaps what led to the move to Metropolis.

With less than a week to go until the fifth season of EPs Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn hits our screens (Thursday, January 16th), we're getting a look back at what led Harley (Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Bell) to make the move to Metropolis this season. But this isn't any old recap – we're hearing how the last season went from Harley's perspective. That means that in terms of the truth or objectivity, let's just say that "miles may vary…"

Here's a look at the ICYMI recap that was posted earlier today, followed by some additional intel and looks at the fifth season – with Max's Harley Quinn set to return on January 16th:

When the series returns for its fifth run, Harley and Ivy are setting up shop in a new location: Metropolis – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. But Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems, with looming threats coming from Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. Thankfully, Harley's crew of misfits and allies will join her take-no-prisoners approach to making things right in the DCU. Joining Cuoco and Bell are James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!