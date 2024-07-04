Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: harley quinn, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, kite-man, max, preview

Harley Quinn Season 5 Release Update; "Connections" to Kite Man Series

Dean Lorey shared that while Kite Man won't appear in it, his series will connect to Max's Harley Quinn Season 5 "in some interesting ways."

With only two weeks to go until Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Matt Oberg-starring Harley Quinn spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! hits our screens, Lorey has been making the rounds to make sure the word gets out about the eagerly-anticipated animated series. For this go-around, Lorey reveals that the fan-favorite character will not be appearing when Harley Quinn returns – but his series will lead into the fifth season of the main series "in some interesting ways." But what about the obvious question – when will Harley Quinn Season 5 hit Max screens?

"I know it's before the end of the year," Lorey shared exclusively with The Direct, confirming what was reported earlier this year. "I don't remember the exact date yet. But I think it's in the next few months. I know that," he added. Hmmm… that narrows things down a bit. While Kite-Man won't be around during the fifth season in person, Lorey noted that doesn't mean the shows won't have a deeper connection. "Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn.' He's not… Look, he's above it. He's better… But I will say there are connections to 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 off of 'Kite-Man' Season 1," the series co-creator added. "Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, 'Harley' Season 5."

"We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out, and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper," shared Schumacker, Halpern & EP Dean Lorey in a statement when the news was first announced. Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, added, "The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

