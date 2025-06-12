Posted in: Cinemax, HBO, TV | Tagged: cinemax, HBO

HBO Family, ThrillerMax & More Channels Set to End This August

Reports are that Warner Bros. Discovery is set to shutter a number of linear channels in August, including HBO Family and ThrillerMax.

After Wall Street didn't exactly treat the multimedia company with kid gloves during a recent analysis, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav has started making some moves to do something about its linear cable business. As many jokes as were made about Max shifting its name back to HBO Max, that would turn out to just be the first step of what was to come. Earlier this week, it was announced that WBD would be dividing into two companies. Here's a look at how the WBD is set to split (with more details expected between now and the middle of 2026, when the process is expected to be complete):

Streaming & Studios: Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max (including international sports offering), Warner Bros. Games, Tours, Retail and Experiences, and studio production facilities in Burbank and Leavesden. Zaslav will serve as President and CEO.

Global Networks: Entertainment, sports, and news television brands, including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service, CNN's upcoming streaming service, and Bleacher Report (B/R). Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as President and CEO of Global Networks.

Now, Cord Cutters is reporting that a number of linear channels will be shutting down as of August 15, 2025. In an alert sent out by Spectrum to its customers, it was revealed that HBO would be looking to shutter HBO Family, ThrillerMax, MovieMax, and OuterMax. "At Spectrum, we are committed to providing you with exceptional service and want to alert you of changes before they happen. Effective on or after August 15, 2025, HBO Family, ThrillerMax, MovieMax, and OuterMax will cease programming and will no longer be available," read the notice to Spectrum customers. In addition, Sino TV and Sino Prime are listed as shutting down on June 30th, 2025.

