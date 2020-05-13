Head of the Class: Scrubs Creator Enrolling Series Reboot at HBO Max

School is back in session as another 80s gem makes its way back to television with the Head of the Class reboot under development from Bill Lawrence for HBO Max. The sitcom one of several series getting a 21st-century update. With the success of those like Fuller House, One Day at a Time, streamers like WarnerMedia's HBO Max and NBC Universal's Peacock will bank on millennials who watched the original series while engaging new audiences in the series' target demographic. Joining the Scrubs creator are Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, Steven Cragg, and Brian Bradley to serve as showrunners. Pocha and Cohen will write the pilot. Lawrence previously worked with Cragg and Bradley on the medical comedy. The five will also share executive producer credit with Jeff Ingold of Lawrence's Doozer Productions.

Head of the Class' Original Series Run on ABC

Created by Michael Elias and Rich Eustis from Warner Bros TV, Head of the Class originally ran on ABC for five seasons from 1986-1991. The series starred Howard Hesseman (WKRP in Cincinnati) as history teacher Charlie Moore, who pushed to get the best out of his students, which comprised of walking clichés. The original series also starred William G. Schilling, Jeannetta Arnette, Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Tony O'Dell, Robin Givens, Khrystyne Haje, Brian Robbins, and Kimberly Russell. Late in the series' run, Hesseman left the series and was replaced by Billy Connolly as Billy McGregor. The rest of the cast remained through all 114 episodes. In addition to the long-running Scrubs, Lawrence also created and wrote for the TV adaptation of Rush Hour, Whiskey Cavalier, Cougar Town, Ground Floor, Clone High, and Spin City. Coincidentally, he got his start writing on Connolly's short-lived sitcom Billy in 1992.