"Scrubs": Zach Braff, Donald Faison Launch Rewatch Podcast [LISTEN]

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison are rekindling their medical bromance in the new iHeartRadio podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends, where they look back at their time on their long-running sitcom from an intimate, personal, and hilarious perspective. Created by Bill Lawrence and premiering on NBC in 2001, Scrubs ran for nine seasons – including two seasons on ABC.

Braff played John Dorian (JD), a physician fresh out of medical school and starting work at Sacred Heart, a training hospital. Joining him are his best friend surgeon Christopher Turk (Faison) and Eliot Reid (Sarah Chalke). Helping JD is senior nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), his curmudgeon mentor Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), and Chief of Surgery Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins). On top of the adversity JD faces from learning to be a doctor, he also deals with the Janitor (Neil Flynn), who always looks to knock him down a peg.

Here's a look at the podcast's first episode, "The Pilot/My First Day":

"Scrubs" Final Season: Failed Spinoff Experiment

The final season of the series attempted a spinoff with a new class – with Faison and McGinley acting as the mentors and renamed Scrubs: Medical School. Braff appeared in a few episodes while the rest of the original cast sans Reyes made guest appearances. The series leaned more toward an academic feel before ABC canned the failed experiment.

The idea for the podcast came when Braff asked fans on social media if they're interested in a Scrubs rewatch podcast. Braff and Faison will share stories of their antics and work behind-the-scenes. They will also answer fan questions and feature special guests from cast and crew including Lawrence, himself.

We did it. First episode up now.

The Rewatch Podcast!!!https://t.co/yty2bcdAKZ pic.twitter.com/daK1hS7mPb — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 31, 2020

Braff and Faison aren't the first to podcast about their beloved series. Best friends Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin respectively, on NBC's The Office host the podcast called Office Ladies. The sitcom also ran for nine seasons, making for plenty of behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends airs Tuesdays on iHeartRadio. Scrubs is available to stream on Hulu.

