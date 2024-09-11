Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, netflix

Heartstopper: Check Out a New Season 3 Key Art Poster From Netflix

Check out Netflix's new Season 3 key art poster for showrunner/creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper.

For a streaming series that's still a little less than a month away, showrunner/webcomic & graphic novel creator Alice Oseman and series stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor have been doing an amazing job of clueing in Heartstopper fans on what they can expect from the third season. But for this go-around, we're keeping things sweet, heartwarming, and simple with a look at the new key art poster that spotlights Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) – with the tagline, "Fall Hard, Love Harder."

Heartstopper S03 Sex Scenes Filming Went "For About Seven Hours"

Speaking with The Sunday Times for a profile/interview, Connor explained that the cast hasn't outgrown the streaming series "because the show is growing in itself." In terms of the growing physical relationship between the two, Connor noted that it was the close relationship shared with Locke and the presence of a trusted intimacy coordinator that made those moments easier.

"We've been taking baby steps," Connor shared. "Season one, he would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands. And now we're doing the sex scenes. We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!" When those filming days would wrap, Connor added that they would end the day the same as every other day of filming. "Same as every day filming — pile into someone's apartment, as we were living in the same complex, and just collapse on the sofa. If someone was finishing a bit earlier, they would cook, or we'd get a delivery — it was lovely," they said.

Here's the lineup of simple, direct, and to-the-point titles that leave so much for fans to read into: Episode 1: "Love," Episode 2: "Home," Episode 3: "Talk," Episode 4: "Journey," Episode 5: "Winter," Episode 6: "Body," Episode 7: "Together," and Episode 8: "Apart" (along with the key art released with the titles):

Netflix's Heartstopper stars Kit Connor (Nick), Joe Locke (Charlie), Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Jenny Walser (Tori), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), and Leila Khan (Sahar). Joining the cast for the third season is Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Black Mirror) as Nick's aunt, Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca. Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Fair Play) portrays the graphic novel character Geoff, Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist – with Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Crashing) guest-starring as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist (and Charlie's celebrity crush). In addition, Darragh Hand (Wake Wood, Silent Witness) has joined the cast, portraying the graphic novel character Michael Holden.

Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.

Written and created by Alice Oseman and based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, the series is executive-produced by Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Hakan Kousetta, and Jamie Laurenson – and is produced by See-Saw Films for Netflix.

