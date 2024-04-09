Posted in: Netflix, Starz, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alexander Ludwig, heels, netflix, starz, stephen amell

Heels Heads to Netflix – But Any Season 3 Plans Could Get Complicated

Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels is making its way to Netflix - but here's why any plans for Season 3 could get complicated.

Could Netflix – the streaming service that saved Lucifer and reminded the rest of the world that Suits is a really, really good series – prove to be the savior for Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels? Back in September 2023, the word came down that STARZ had canceled the pro-wrestling drama after two seasons – with series star, showrunner & EP Mike O'Malley sharing at the time that the series would be looking for a Season 3 home. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported that both seasons had been licensed by Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution to Netflix in a non-exclusive deal.

THR's report notes that the streaming service could consider a third season if the first two seasons prove to be strong performers – but there are other hurdles that would need to be cleared – Amell's & Ludwig's respective schedules. As we reported last week, Amell is filming the pilot episode for the "Suits" sequel spinoff series Suits: L.A. – with NBC expected to green-light the pilot to series. With Amell serving as the series lead, a series order would definitely complicate production scheduling. For Ludwig, it's his recently announced role in the upcoming six-episode sci-fi/drama series Earth Abides – based on George R. Stewart's work.

STARZ's Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," "True Blood") as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth,Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade,Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, Joel Murray("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl, CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

Showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron ("Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "Rick and Morty") is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!