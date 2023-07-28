Posted in: Preview, Starz, Trailer, TV | Tagged: heels, preview, season 2, starz, trailer

Heels Season 2 Episode 1 Preview Finds Jack Hyping Up A Concerned Ace

Jack offers Ace a serious pep talk in this preview for the second season premiere of STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels.

This weekend, it's time to get back into the ring with STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels for a second season. So what better time than now to pass along a sneak preview from the season opener? There isn't – so that's what we have waiting for you below. In a flashback to happier times between the brothers, Ace (Ludwig) has some concerns and personal doubts that require some serious hyping up by Jack (Amell). And if it feels like what you're about to see strongly reflects how things are between the two heading into Season 2 action as well as their ever-evolving dynamic, you're not alone.

Now, here's a look at a sneak preview of S02E01 "Ten-Bell Salute" (penned by Mike O'Malley), followed by a look back at what we know about the second season so far:

STARZ's Heels: A Look Ahead to Season 2

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack (Amell) and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace (Ludwig) leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview; meanwhile, rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully (Mike O'Malley) comes calling. Here's a look at that special sneak preview that was originally screened during SDCC 2023 (with the series returning on Friday, July 28th – yup, that's this week):

Here's a look back at the official trailer, followed by a sneak preview of what's to come. In the following clip, CM Punk's Ricky Rabies runs through moves with Crystal's (Kelli Berglund) next opponent before introducing her to Elle Dorado – portrayed by none other than professional wrestler & author AJ Mendez:

STARZ's Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," "True Blood") as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth,Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade,Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, Joel Murray("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl, CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampmanas Jen Lussier.

Showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron ("Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "Rick and Morty") is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

