Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures Series Releases Trailer

As franchises' go, Sanrio's global sensation is one that's been around for so long and slapped its name on anything and everything possible, we thought the days of first were long gone. On Wednesday, the home of Hello Kitty announced its first YouTube animated series developed for a U.S. audience, Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures. Produced by Split Studio and set to premiere live on the "Hello Kitty and Friends" YouTube channel on Monday, October 26 at 1:00 PM PT, the animated series chronicles the adventures of Hello Kitty and her friends living and interacting in a shared universe- and now we have a trailer to clue us in on what we can expect.

"As a longtime fan of the brand, it's an honor to give Hello Kitty a voice," said Shaene Siders, Story Editor and Head Writer of Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures. "Each episode will take viewers through fun and magical adventures that are relevant to today's audience while highlighting Sanrio's lovable characters and their unique personalities. It's a series my daughter and I will enjoy watching together."

The animated series follows Hello Kitty and her five closest friends: My Melody, Keroppi, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin, and Kuromi as they go on new and exciting adventures in the vast, wonderful world of Sanrio. With friendship, kindness, and inclusivity as their guiding principles, Hello Kitty and Friends will share and showcase their unique personalities, going outside of their comfort zones to experience and learn new things, tackle challenges, and make new friends. The beloved character will lead her friends in helping each other overcome everyday obstacles and learn that through the power of great friendship, humor, and fun, they can accomplish anything.

"Sanrio has always taken immense pride in its commitment to friendship, kindness, and inclusivity, making the debut of the 'Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures' animation series remarkably special during our 60th anniversary year," said Jill Koch, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. "Now, our fans and viewers will be able to engage and relate with our characters more closely than ever. We can't wait to share their sweet stories and see them come to life as never seen before."