Helluva Boss Gets Prime Video Spotlight in New September 2025 Trailer

Set for the streaming service beginning Sept. 10th, Prime Video spotlighted Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss in its new September 2025 trailer.

During this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, fans of Vivienne Medrano's "Hellaverse" had a lot to be thankful for. That was when the news broke that Hazbin Hotel Season 2 would hit Prime Video screens on October 29. In addition, they learned that the first two seasons of Helluva Boss (previously released on YouTube) would hit the streaming service on September 10 – but that wasn't all! We also learned that a brand-new special episode would drop that same day. In "Mission: Zero," we follow the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) as they plan their very first assassination (with the new episode hitting YouTube 45 days after premiering on the streaming service). With only a little more than a week to go, Prime Video included a preview in its "New To Prime Video September 2025" trailer that was released on Monday afternoon.

Here's a look at Prime Video's September 2025 trailer, with the Helluva Boss preview kicking in at around the 1:35 mark:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

