Spartacus: House of Ashur: STARZ Series Announces Additional Cast

STARZ and "Spartacus" creator Steven S. DeKnight's Nick Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur welcomes 12 additional cast members.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with STARZ and "Spartacus" creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight's (Netflix's Daredevil) 10-episode Nick Tarabay (The CW's DC's Stargirl)-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur, we were getting some pretty big casting news. Lucy Lawless (My Life Is Murder) is set to return as Lucretia in a guest-starring role that's meant to set up the alternate timeline storylines in play – a role that Lawless originated in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and reprised for the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. Now, we're learning who is set to join the cast in guest star roles – and it's a lot of folks.

Dan Hamill (Love Child, House Husbands) as Celadus, Andrew McFarlane (The Newsreader, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) as Gabinius, Jackson Gallagher (Glitch, Playing for Keeps) as Caesar, Jaime Slater (Pacific Rim Uprising, Daredevil) as Cornelia, Simon Arblaster (Shortland Street, A Love Yard), as Proculus, Arlo Gibson (The Sounds, Nude Tuesday) as Opiter, Cameron Rhodes (Housebound, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring) as Uvidus, Evander Brown (The Dead Lands, We Are Still Here) as Ephesius, Graham Vincent (Don't Make Me Go, My Life is Murder) as Hedylus, Louis Hunter (Troy: Fall of a City, The Fosters) as Erato, Donald Ross (My Life is Murder) as Salvius, and Duane Wichman Evans (Shortland Street, Avatar) as Dacus have also joined the STARZ series.

The foundation of the series is based on a fascinating question. What if Ashur (Tarabay) hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion? The twelve newest cast members join a series that includes Tarabay, Lawless, Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), and Leigh Gill (Joker).

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of Starz and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

