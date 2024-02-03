Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hey arnold!, paramount, patrick stewart, Picard, star trek, super bowl

Hey Arnold! Creator Offers Winning Response to Patrick Stewart Team-Up

Hey Arnold! creator Craig Bartlett posted a response to his character teaming with Sir Patrick Stewart on Paramount+'s "Paramount Mountain."

In case you missed it, Paramount+ shared a look at the trip back to Paramount Mountain that it has planned to air during CBS's coverage of the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII (which will also stream on Paramount+ on February 11th). In the clip above, a group of familiar faces finds themselves trapped in an icy anyone on the famed mountain – Star Trek: Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart, Peppa Pig, Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show), Arnold (Hey Arnold!), Dora (Dora), Knuckles (Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba), Jeff Probst (Survivor), Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Master Chief (Pablo Schrieber, we're assuming?), and others. When all seems lost, Stewart goes for the long pass to save the day – and do we need to remind you of who in that list we just gave you has a football-shaped head? Yeah… and we even had Creed on hand to offer an inspiring soundtrack. Well, the ad caught the attention of Hey Arnold! creator & artist Craig Bartlett.

"Just saw the Paramount Super Bowl ad," Bartlett began the caption to his Instagram post, which included artwork depicting Stewart and Arnold. In addition, Bartlett included some extra dialogue that could've been exchanged between the two. "Arnold: 'Wow, I'm with Patrick Stewart! Maybe we're doing Shakespeare!' Patrick Stewart: 'It's the fifth quarter, and we need a hole-in-one before the seventh inning stretch!' Arnold: 'Uh… what? And seriously, doesn't Knuckles climb walls like it's his whole thing?'"

During our previous visit to Paramount Mountain, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen showed Peppa Pig how he keeps his throwing arm warmed up – much to the serious dismay of Beavis (of Beavis and Butt-head fame), with the latter offering his partner in crime all of the support that you would expect…

And then there was Decepticon Scourge (voiced by Peter Dinklage, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), who was talking trash to Allen – until he realized that his throwing arm wasn't quite the "canon" he was hoping for. We won't spoil the rest of it for you, but we do get to see Dora (Dora the Explorer), Peppa Pig, and NFL on CBS announcers Tracy Wolfson, Jim Nantz & Tony Romo deal with Scourge's pretty lousy "play-calling":

