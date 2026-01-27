Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Check Out Our Season 2 Episode 11: "NPC" Preview

Morgan investigates a murder in the world of esports in tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's High Potential, S02E11: "NPC."

Article Summary High Potential Season 2 Episode 11 dives into esports with a fresh murder case for Morgan to solve.

Elliot steps in as the outsider expert, bringing new insights to the investigation.

Karadec faces a blast from the past, reconnecting with someone who could change his present.

Catch a preview, trailer, and sneak peek of High Potential S02E11: "NPC" on ABC tonight.

Elliot (Matthew Lamb) gets to be the outsider expert when Morgan (Olson) investigates a murder in the world of esports, while Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) reunites with a familiar face from his past – someone who could have an impact on his here and now. Not a bad pair of storylines in play as we head into tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E11: "NPC." Here's a look at our updated preview, including an official overview, an image gallery, a promo trailer, and a sneak peek.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11: "NPC" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11: "NPC" – When a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights into the case. Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

