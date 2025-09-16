Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Returns! Check Out Our Updated S02E01: "Pawns" Preview

With Showrunner Todd Harthan & ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential returning tonight, here's our updated preview for S02E01: "Pawns."

Article Summary High Potential Season 2 premieres tonight with S02E01: "Pawns" with a suspenseful new case and lingering threats for Morgan.

Kaitlin Olson leads the cast as Morgan, facing personal threats from the mysterious Game Maker.

Get a detailed preview of episodes 1-3, including the official overviews for each episode.

LAPD's trust in Morgan is put to the test as she navigates crime-solving and family danger.

Welcome back to our first official updated preview for tonight's second season premiere of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential. Previously, we passed along the overviews for S02E01: "Pawns" (Sept. 16th), S02E02: "Checkmate" (Sept. 23rd), and S02E03: "Eleven Minutes" (Sept. 30th). From there, we learned much more about what "Pawns" has to offer, with Morgan (Olson) ready to go on the offense after the Game Maker (David Giuntoli) crosses the line and makes things personal. Here's our updated look at what's ahead with tonight's series return, including the official overview, image gallery, sneak peeks, and much more:

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 1-3 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 1: "Pawns" – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker's threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game, and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. Here's a sneak peek, image gallery, teasers, previews and more for tonight's season opener:

High Potential Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate" – As the Major Crimes team desperately seeks answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school's talent show.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

