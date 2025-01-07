Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential S01E08: "Obsessed"/S01E09: "The RAMs" Previews Released

Check out the official overviews and images for ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S01E08: "Obsessed" and S01E09: "The RAMs."

Article Summary Check out some previews for ABC's High Potential S01E08: "Obsessed" and S01E09: "The RAMs."

Morgan begins to let her guard down on a date with Tom.

Soto continues her quest to unravel Roman's mysterious fate.

S01E08: "Obsessed" hits screens tonight, while S01E09: "The RAMs" hits screens next week.

ABC isn't wasting any time getting the new year started on a strong note – and that includes the return of the hit Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Hacks)-starring series High Potential. For this go-around, we have a look at what's ahead this week with S01E08: "Obsessed" and next week with S01E09: "The RAMs." Along with the official overviews, we also have image galleries (and a promo for "Obsessed").

High Potential Season 1 Ep. 8: "Obsessed" & Ep. 9: "The RAMs" Previews

High Potential Season 1 Episode 8: "Obsessed" – The team investigates a mysterious young girl who was found attacked on a beach. Meanwhile, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) begins to let her guard down on her date with Tom (JD Pardo), and Soto (Judy Reyes) comes one step closer to finding out what happened to Roman. Here's a look back at the promo that was originally released for the show's return, followed by a look at a sneak peek that was released ahead of the episode:

High Potential Season 1 Episode 9: "The RAMs" – A famous baseball newscaster is murdered, and the team is on the case. Meanwhile, Soto (Judy Reyes) and Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) meet with a potential lead to discuss Roman's disappearance, and Tom (JD Pardo) has some personal news to share with Morgan.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!