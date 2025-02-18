Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential Season 1 Episode 3 Rewind: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel"

It's a High Potential "rewind" on ABC tonight, so here's a look at what's ahead with Kaitlin Olson-starring S01E03: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel."

Yes, we know what you're thinking. The season finale of ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Hacks)-starring series High Potential has come and gone – so what's the deal with the preview? Actually, we're doing it for two reasons – the new viewers and the rewatchers. Tonight, ABC is reairing S01E03: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel," Morgan (Olson) deals with tensions at work and at home. Professionally, Morgan and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) have it out after a suspect nearly injures Karadec after Morgan decides to go with her instincts instead of protocol. On the homefront, Morgan has the harsh reality that Ava (Amirah J) is developing a personal life that comes crashing down on her, leading to a tense back-and-forth with Ludo (Taran Killam). Meanwhile, Selena (Judy Reyes) and Melon (Garret Dillahunt) discover a possible lead in Roman's disappearance.

High Potential Season 1 Episode 3 "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel"

High Potential Season 1 Episode 3 "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel": Morgan's (Kaitlin Olson) intellect and cleaning experience proves useful when the detectives are called to a hotel room murder scene, eventually uncovering the victim's many cons. Morgan navigates Ava's (Amirah J as Ava) dating while Soto (Judy Reyes) reveals details about Roman's disappearance. Directed by Rebecca Asher and written by Dennis Saldua, here's a look back at the promo and image gallery for tonight's reairing:

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

