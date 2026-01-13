High Potential Season 2: Our Updated S02E09 "Under the Rug" Preview

High Potential S02E09 "Under the Rug" brings the LAPD and FBI together after a hitman's mysterious death.
Morgan faces unexpected matchmaking while investigating a high-stakes case with partner Karadec.
Episode previews for S02E10 "Grounded" and S02E11 "NPC" tease new mysteries and intense team dynamics.
Get the latest trailers and sneak peeks ahead of Kaitlin Olson's next big nights on ABC's High Potential.
Another Tuesday brings another round of mystery, action, intrigue, and humor with ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential. Tonight, the death of a hitman brings the LAPD and FBI together on the case – whether they like it or not. Meanwhile, someone's playing matchmaker for Morgan (Olson) in S02E09: "Under the Rug." After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for what else the month has to offer. We've got an official overview and images for January 20th's S02E10: "Grounded" and an overview for January 27th's S02E11: "NPC."
High Potential Season 2: S02E09 – S02E11 Previews
High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.
High Potential Season 2 Episode 11 "NPC" – When a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights on the case. Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past.
Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.