High Potential Season 2: S02E02 "Checkmate" Image Gallery Released

Check out the image gallery released for next week's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate."

Based on what we've seen from the second season opener of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential, the Game Maker isn't quite done with Morgan (Olson) – and Morgan's personal life isn't getting any easier, either. While we have nearly an entire week for spoilers and more detailed previews, we wanted to pass along the image gallery that was released earlier today for Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate."

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate" – As the Major Crimes team desperately seeks answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school's talent show.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

