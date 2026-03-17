Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: We've Got Your Updated S02E15 "Pie In the Sky" Preview

We've got a murdered astronaut and more with Roman's disappearance on tonight's episode of ABC's High Potential, S02E15: "Pie in the Sky."

Article Summary High Potential S02E15 features a dramatic public murder of a renowned retired astronaut.

Meanwhile, clues about Roman's mysterious disappearance continue to unravel.

Soto travels to New York, seeking answers from a high-profile political fixer linked to Roman.

Get a sneak peek at upcoming S02E16 where Morgan turns to old friends in a tough street artist case.

An astronaut is murdered in a very public way as the clues to Roman's disappearance continue to grow on tonight's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential. That brings us to our preview for S02E15: "Pie in the Sky," including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more. Following that, we have the official overview for March 24th's S02E16: "Turn, Up the Heat," as Morgan (Olson) looks to some old friends for some big-time help in breaking a case.

High Potential Season 2: S02E15 & S02E16 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 15: "Pie In the Sky" – When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements. Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman's disappearance. Written by Laura Lekkos.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 16: "Turn, Up the Heat" – Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists, while Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need. Written by Bob Goodman & Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

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