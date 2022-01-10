HIMYM Stars Radnor, Harris & Hannigan Share Thoughts on Bob Saget

Not long after the news broke that Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star Bob Saget had passed away at the age of 65, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, co-creators of CBS' popular 2005-2014 sitcom How I Met Your Mother, were part of the first wave of social media posts sharing their thoughts and prayers, as well as memories of their time with Saget. While only "appearing" as the future version of Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby who is telling his children in 2030 the story of how he met their mother, Saget's voice would be as easily associated with the series as any member of the cast. Following up on Thomas and Bays' posts, HIMYM stars Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan also shared their heartbreak over the loss of the actor/comedian.

"We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped," Radnor writes in a series of tweets honoring Saget. "We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos." Here's a look at the rest of what Radnor had to say as well as Harris and Hannigan's heartfelt words for their HIMYM co-star:

Bob Saget was the older wiser 'me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear about Bob Saget. He was always so kind and generous and hilarious. Gone too soon. #RIP — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 10, 2022

One of my fav memories of Bob was when I was babysitting his daughter. I was 15 & couldn't get her to sleep/stop crying. Bob came home, took her in his arms, played a Tracy Chapman song & danced with her until she fell asleep. He was a wonderful Dad and human #RipBobSaget Love u pic.twitter.com/cYjb09AYV9 — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) January 10, 2022

Here's a look back at Thomas & Bays' tweets reflecting on what Saget brought to the series on personal and professional levels:

I don't even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on himym was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life's complexity with a smile, and that's how I'll always remember him #RIPBobSaget… — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022

I don't even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on HIMYM was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life's complexity with a smile, and that's how I'll always remember him To say what I'm sure many others are also saying: Bob went out of his way to support a charity that raises money for research into my son's health condition and was always there for me year after year, he was all heart and a philanthropist by nature I'd just add: Bob Saget as the Narrator of #HIMYM helped the show — which was created by a couple of untested children (me and [Carter Bays] get, and stay, on the air…it lent an air of legitimacy to have him…and in the comedy community, it meant respect. Also: One time during #HIMYM, I was at a stoplight and someone (I think drunk) leaned out of a car next to me and yelled, "Are you Bob Saget?" I said no, then wanted to explain that I do actually work with him, but the light changed and they drove away… Trying to think of someone in comedy who other people in comedy genuinely liked more, and didn't have a bad word to say about them (which people in comedy generally DO) — hard to do… We cast a different actor's voice to be Future Ted because we liked the idea of Future You telling Past You that it's all gonna be OK, the ups…the downs…you will make it through…thanks for telling us Bob… and making us feel that it's true.

There was simply no better guy. He was the best. Sending love to the many, many, many people who are heartbroken right now. I can't think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing. https://t.co/07TLLIrrMe — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) January 10, 2022

"There was simply no better guy. He was the best. Sending love to the many, many, many people who are heartbroken right now. I can't think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing," Bays wrote in a tweet, followed by one of the last times he, Thomas, and Saget met up:

Originally landing the role he would best be known for, Saget would begin playing Danny Tanner on Full House in 1987 and continuing in the role for nearly a decade, wrapping his run on the original series in 1995. Saget was joined by John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, and Lori Loughlin. He would go on to reprise the role for Netflix's revival Fuller House, which ran for four years before ending its run in 2020. But Saget was also known for his reality show work, hosting America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 (hosting it while also working on Full House, pretty much cementing him as a familiar face in millions of homes).

But there was so much more to Saget's humor than just family fare. Saget's stand-up comedy was about as far from Danny Tanner and cute kitten videos as you can find, and it was his ability to be successful in both worlds that earned him the respect of many of his peers. For a perfect example of this, look no further than Comedy Central's 2008 roast of the actor/comedian, which opened up many fans' eyes to another side of the man's talents. Saget would also go on to appear as an exaggerated version of himself on HBO's Entourage, served as the narrator's voice on CBS's How I Met Your Mother, a memorable turn in the Dave Chappelle-starring Half Baked, and more.