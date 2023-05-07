HOTD S02, Dark Winds S02, Wild Cards Passed On & More GRRM Updates George R.R. Martin updated HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 & AMC's Dark Winds Season 2, shared that Peacock passed on Wild Cards & more.

With the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike currently underway and in danger of not ending anytime soon, the past few days have been spent learning which shows are shutting down, which ones made under the wire of the WGA strike deadline, and which ones are looking to wrap productions without their writers, or writer-producers & showrunners. Earlier today, in his Not A Blog post "Strike!", bestselling author George R.R. Martin shared some updates on where things stand with a number of projects. Those include the second season of AMC's Dark Winds, Peacock's Wild Cards, HBO/Max's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and HBO's "Game of Thrones" spinoff House of the Dragon – here are the highlights:

AMC's "Dark Winds" Season 2: Good news! The second season "wrapped several months ago," and post-production is done on five of the six episodes ("… and will soon be done on the last"). GRRM believes the season will hit screens this summer, but no decision on a third season would be made until after the writers' strike.

Peacock's "Wild Cards": Not-So-Good-News (for Now), with GRRM writing that the streaming service has passed on the project: "A pity. We will try to place it elsewhere, but not until the strike is over."

HBO/Max's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight": As expected with a series this early in the development stage, GRRM reports that the writers' room on the GOT prequel is closed, and the writers are currently "on the picket lines."

HBO's "House of the Dragon" Season 2: Along with Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HOTD has also been in the spotlight as production in London continues on. GRRM shares that the scripts "were all finished months ago, long before the strike began." Since that time, the author shares that every episode's script went through "four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc." Stating that "there will be no further revisions," GRRM added that "the writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast, and crew… and of course the dragons." HBO is one of a number of companies that are requiring showrunners & writer-producers to report to work to cover their non-writing responsibilities. The WGA argues that writing responsibilities are ongoing throughout a production; thus, putting them in violation of WGA strike rules.