Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, preview, scarlet witch, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: DeMayo on Scarlet Witch Rumor: "I'd Keep My Eyes Peeled"

X-Men '97 series creator/writer Beau DeMayo can't confirm if Scarlet Witch will appear in the season finale - but "I'd keep my eyes peeled."

Okay, with only hours to go until the first part of the three-part season finale of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo appears to be teasing an appearance by a character whose appearance would definitely dial-up thing to a "Spinal Tap"-loving eleven. When asked if Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (voiced by Susan Roman in the original X-Men: The Animated Series), would be hitting our screens during these final run of episodes, DeMayo responded with an eyebrow-arching, "I can't say but I'd keep my eyes peeled." Hmmm… and for those of you who were about to check, Season 2 Episode 5: "Repo Man" & Season 4 Episode 6: "Family Ties" (with Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver – voiced by the late actor Paul Haddad) were the episodes of the original series that Scarlet Witch appeared in.

Here's a look at the exchange on Twitter/X from earlier today – with DeMayo dropping a ten-ton tease:

And here's a look back at the preview clip for this week's episode that was released earlier today:

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

Here's a look at DeMayo's update – followed by his reason for not including comic book issues on the list:

Finale prep recommended episodes: – One Man's Worth, Pt 1 and 2

– Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2

– Descent

– The Final Decision #xmen #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I would give you the comic issues to read — including my all-time favorite single issue of any #xmen comic ever — but that would spoil several surprises. Can't wait to discuss afterward tho! #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!