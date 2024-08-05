Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max

House of the Dragon Ending with Season 4; S03 Production Start in 2025

House of the Dragon Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed the series will end with four seasons - with Season 3 production beginning in Early 2025.

Earlier today, we addressed the disappointment some felt with the Season 2 finale of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, with many feeling like it felt more like a 70-minute trailer for the third season. Now, Condal is offering some insight into the show's future, confirming that it will run for four seasons – with production set to resume in Early 2025 – though the number of episodes wasn't discussed, and other details were scarce (though Condal has reportedly already begun writing the third season).

"As a showrunner, you are always in a position of having to balance storytelling and the resources you have available to tell that story. We are also starting to think about what is the final destination of this series and where are we going? A combination of factors led to that re-balance," Condal explained, sharing what went into the decision to hold-off on the big action that fans were expecting until the next season. "There is a tremendous amount of resources, construction, armor, costumes, and visual effects needed to give the Gullet, which is arguably the second most anticipated action even to 'Fire and Blood,' the time and the space it deserved. We are building to that event. It will happen very shortly in terms of storytelling. It will be the biggest thing to date we have pulled off. We want to have the time and space to do that at a level that will excite the fans."

Until the third season arrives, Condal has some advice for fans. "I invite anybody to take the off-season to purchase and read 'Fire and Blood' so you can be armed with lots of information going into season 3," the showrunner added. "It's a very tricky position in my seat; Sara Hess and I are custodians of this world. We have to render an exciting TV adaptation of this story, knowing there will be a percentage of the gigantic TV audience that has not read the book. We are constantly trying to serve both worlds."

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more. Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."

