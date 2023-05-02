House of the Dragon Season 2 Scripts Done; UK Filming To Continue HBO & Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon will continue filming in the UK, with the Season 2 scripts finished before the WGA strike deadline.

Last month, we learned that production on the second season of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon was officially underway at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom. But that was a different reality. With the WGA (Writers Guild of America)/AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) strike now in full swing, fans have been wondering how that will impact the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series. Sources speaking with Variety confirmed that the Season 2 scripts have been done "for some time" and that filming for the season will continue. While the scripts may be finished and filming underway, the matter of rewriting dialogue during filming now becomes a red flag (basically, you film what's on the page).

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin & Abubakar Salim. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Fewer Episodes, Season 3?

Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively last month that the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series would consist of eight episodes and not ten, unlike the first season. The reason? The report continued that the move was part of a "bigger picture" plan for the series that included HBO considering a third-season pick-up. Regarding the decrease in episodes, initial thoughts were that the move was a result of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting measure, but sources close to the production say that the move was for the sake of the story. With HOTD's creative team setting a 3-4 season course for the series, Condal reportedly worked with author/executive producer George R.R. Martin to establish a better overall sense of how the storylines should line up regarding which seasons they would take place, the battles that would be included, and more. As a result, Season 3 has reportedly been mapped out (with some plotlines & a major battle from Season 2 shifted to the third season), with HBO considering an early greenlight to get a head start on scripts, casting, and overall production plans.