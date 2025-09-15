Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3 Eyeing Early Summer 2026, Possibly June

HBO and HBO Max's Casey Bloys narrowed the window on when in 2026 HBO's House of the Dragon would return for its third season.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 3 is targeting an early summer 2026 release, possibly in June on HBO.

Casey Bloys confirms the premiere will likely miss the 2026 Emmy eligibility window.

Olivia Cooke teases a thrilling start to the new season, promising bigger and more intense episodes.

Matt Smith revealed last month that filming was nearing completion, with just 35 shooting days left for Season 3.

There's nothing like an awards show red carpet and post-award show press activity to get us some significant updates on what's still to come. For example, HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys celebrated big wins by The Pitt, The Penguin, and other shows by dropping some intel on a number of upcoming projects. Regarding the third season of HBO and showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, Bloys noted to Deadline Hollywood that the "Game of Thrones" prequel was looking at an early Summer 2026 return. "I think it'll be just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window]," Bloys shared. With the eligibility window closing on May 31, 2026, the season could be looking at a June 2026 premiere.

Last month, Olivia Cooke offered some insights into what we can expect when House of the Dragon returns to HBO. "Well, I think I can say for the show that it is, you know, it starts off with a bang. The first two eps were essentially supposed to be our finale last year. So you can just imagine coming into that sort of energy," Cooke shared with Collider while promoting her upcoming work, The Girlfriend. "It's bigger and more ferocious than ever before, I think, is what I can say."

Checking in with TODAY's Craig Melvin several days earlier in support of his film Caught Stealing, Matt Smith confirmed that there had been a lot of filming lately and that they were in "month six of eight." Smith continued, "We're about to get to the real meat of, you know, the end of the series, really. It's getting hectic. You know, there is a lot sort of going on there. It's tough, but we're nearing the end," adding that they had 35 shooting days left.

Joining the cast for the third season are James Norton as Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) cousin, Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser "Bold" Jon Roxton, Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort, and Annie Shapero as Alysanne Blackwood, aka "Black Aly."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!