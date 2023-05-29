How Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Led Elizabeth Henstridge to Gotham Knights Gotham Knights co-creator Natalie Abrams shared how Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. led Elizabeth Henstridge to direct this week's episode.

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Batman universe-set Gotham Knights, we were passing along overviews & preview images for S01E10 "Poison Pill" and S01E11 "Daddy Issues," as well as an episode trailer for "Poison Pill." But for this go-around, things get a whole lot more personal as Abrams shares how Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) came to direct an episode of the series and the three reasons why Abrams championed so hard to have Henstridge an episode. "[Henstridge] is one of the sweetest, caring, most-passionate people I know. She's an actor's director. She just GETS IT. She put her whole heart into tomorrow's [The CW's Gotham Knights]," Abrams shared over the course of a series of tweets. "Now EVERYONE will see what I (and so many others) have already realized. She's magic."

Here's a look at the first and last tweets from Abrams, with the full text available between the two:

A little #CWGothamKnights story… When you start a new show, everyone comes in with people they want to direct an episode. Especially if you've been in this business for a while. I've only been in this business for 5 years, but there were some directors I wanted to fight for /1 — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) May 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A little #CWGothamKnights story… When you start a new show, everyone comes in with people they want to direct an episode. Especially if you've been in this business for a while. I've only been in this business for 5 years, but there were some directors I wanted to fight for But since I've only been in this business a while, I basically had to choose ONE to fight for. And that was [Elizabeth Henstridge]. I first met Liz covering #AgentsofSHIELD as a reporter. We became friendly. Women supporting women in this business. It's so important… Liz hit me up when GK got picked up to pilot to say congrats. She had directed my fave ep of #AgentsofSHIELD, and then did #SupermanAndLois, so I told her if we went to series, she HAD TO come play with us. She was like, "sure, Nat…" thinking I was just being polite And then we got picked up to series. I said, now you HAVE TO come direct. Again, she said "sure, Nat…" thinking I was just being polite. But then we booked her and she was beyond shocked/stoked. The reason why I fought for her was three-fold… First: When [Greg Berlanti] became my mentor, he took a chance on me. He stressed at every turn I should pay it forward. When shooting GK, Liz and I had drinks one night and she told me the "sure, Nat…" story. I had been telling that same story about Greg taking a chance on me… Second: No one is magically gonna hand us anything in this business. We have to work for it, but we also have to support each other. When I was on #AllAmerican, NK used to say "Rising waters raise all ships." That's what I've lived by. We gotta support each other

And for the third reason, Abrams also included some images from behind the scenes of this week's episode:

Third: @Lil_Henstridge is one of the sweetest, caring, most-passionate people I know. She's an actor's director. She just GETS IT. She put her whole heart into tomorrow's #CWGothamKnights. Now EVERYONE will see what I (and so many others) have already realized. She's magic. /7 pic.twitter.com/mKJHlMw7sM — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) May 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

S01E10 "Poison Pill" & S01E11 "Daddy Issues" Previews

Gotham Knights Season 1 Episode 10 "Poison Pill": RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK — With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it's too late. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks. Finally, Brody (Rahart Adams) turns to Stephanie (Anna Lore) after he stumbles upon some information involving his father, Lincoln (guest star Damon Dayoub). Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, and Tyler DiChiara also star. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Summer Plair. Now, here's a look at the preview images & episode trailer for the next chapter:

Gotham Knights Season 1 Episode 11 "Daddy Issues": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DUELA — Duela's (Olivia Rose Keegan) birthday reunion with her mom, Jane Doe (guest star Lindy Booth), unearths some shocking information that will irrevocably change her. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is forced to choose between her family and the Knights, putting her at odds with Harper (Fallon Smythe). Finally, Harvey (Misha Collins) finds himself on a collision course with someone from his past. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, and Tyler DiChiara also star. America Young directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams & Caroline Dries. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released:

Gotham Knights: What You Need to Know

Written by Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams, The CW's Gotham Knights stars Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), Rahart Adams (Foursome) Lauren Stamile (Complications), and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) star. In addition, real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry have joined the cast as Arthur and Crystal Brown. And Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" film franchise) has joined the cast in a role that is at the core of the Batman legend – Joe Chill, the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors, known as… the Gotham Knights.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!